Veteran Teacher Challenging Rep. McDugle For Seat Following Fier - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Veteran Teacher Challenging Rep. McDugle For Seat Following Fiery Video

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
Cyndi Ralston Cyndi Ralston

There is now a challenger for State House Seat 12: teacher Cyndi Ralston.  

Ralston has taught for more than 30 years in Broken Arrow and currently in Haskell, according to a campaign representative. She is running as a Democrat on a platform of education funding, health care, particularly in rural Oklahoma, and criminal justice reform.

The seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Kevin McDugle, who came under fire when he posted a video to his Facebook page lambasting teachers for their behavior at the capitol.

"I'm not voting for another stinkin' measure when they're actin' the way they're actin'," he said on the video.

McDugle eventually deleted the video and replaced it with another, explaining the previous video and vowing to continue to support teachers. The second video also appears to have been deleted. You can watch both videos here.  

According to the campaign, Ralston helped organize Haskell teachers attendance at the state capitol on Monday. Ralston’s candidacy was spurred on in part by McDugle’s controversial video. McDugle was running unopposed until now.

Ralston will be relasing a statement on the video, and her candidacy, later Tuesday evening.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.