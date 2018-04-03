Vacant Homes Attracting Crime, Homeless To NW OKC Neighborhood

Terrified employees fled as gunfire rang out at YouTube's sprawling headquarters in San Bruno, California, shortly after midday Tuesday, prompting a massive police response and evacuation as victims were transported to nearby hospitals.More >>
Terrified employees fled as gunfire rang out at YouTube's sprawling headquarters in San Bruno, California, shortly after midday Tuesday, prompting a massive police response and evacuation as victims were transported to nearby hospitals.More >>
For parents looking for childcare options in the days to come, local agencies still have room.More >>
For parents looking for childcare options in the days to come, local agencies still have room.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.