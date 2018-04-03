Shuttles To Take Teachers To The Capitol For Walkout's 2nd Day

As Day 2 of the walkout gets underway, anyone planning on going to the state Capitol should expect large crowds and parking problems.

Day 2 of the teacher strike at the Capitol is here and thousands more are expected to be in town.

News 9's Chris Gilmore was at Douglass High School Tuesday morning and it is one of the several parking locations available.

Parking will be available at Remington Park, Northwest Classen High School, Capitol Hill High School and Douglass High School.

There will be shuttles from these sites to the Capitol.

Also, Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1829 NE 36 in Oklahoma City, is offering safe parking and a free shuttle to the Capitol.

There will be no buses or parking at Northeast Academy on Tuesday.