Thousands Of Teachers Bused To Walkout Rally At The Capitol

With the thousands of teachers making their way to the capitol, parking became a big issue for many. Since there's nowhere near 30,000 parking spaces near the capitol, many teachers were bused to the rally from Remington Park.

Remington Park was one of five places where teachers boarded buses bound for the state capitol. Earlier Monday morning teachers reported more than an hour wait time, but by the afternoon it ran more smoothly.

News 9 ran into teachers from all over the state. Oklahoma City, Enid, Norman, Moore, and several smaller towns as well. Some of them do believe they will get an average $6,000 raise next year. Others don't. They are also skeptical of any plan by the state legislature to enhance the learning environment in their classrooms.

Shuttle buses are scheduled to run between here and those other four sites and the state capital until 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Read other stories on the Oklahoma School Shutdown.