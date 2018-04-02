[UNFILTERED] Rep. Bobby Cleveland Explains Why He Voted Against HB-1010XX

As the Oklahoma teacher walkout got underway on Monday, News 9's [UNFILTERED] community journalism project got to work.

Reagan Ledbetter is a student at the Gaylord College of Journalism & Mass Communication at the University of Oklahoma. He's at the state Capitol Monday talking to state leaders about the teacher pay raise plan signed into law last week and about concerns from educators regarding classroom funding and support staff pay.

In this interview, he's talking to Rep. Bobby Cleveland, who voted against HB-1010XX last week.

[UNFILTERED] is a partnership between News 9 and Mike Boettcher, a veteran journalist, News 9 alum and visiting professor at the University of Oklahoma. The goal of [UNFILTERED] is to provide the most thorough coverage possible of stories that matter to Oklahomans. We believe that a transparent, unfiltered approach to community journalism will embody the new era of digital storytelling.

