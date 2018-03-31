[UNFILTERED] Rep. Jacob Rosencrants Goes 1-on-1 About Teacher Wa - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

[UNFILTERED] Rep. Jacob Rosencrants Goes 1-on-1 About Teacher Walkout

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

As part of an event for Oklahomans to hear from their state representatives, one of them took a few minutes to talk about the teacher walkout one-on-one.

[UNFILTERED] reporter and University of Oklahoma student Reagan Ledbetter talked to Rep. Jacob Rosencrants (D-Norman). Rosencrants left his classroom as a public school teacher to become a state legislator.

Ledbetter is a student at the Gaylord College of Journalism & Mass Communication.

Rosencrants was joined by his colleague, Rep. Emily Virgin (D-Norman), at an event called "Coffee Chat with the Reps."

Watch Ledbetter's interview with Rosencrants below, and take a second to like the OUCovers18 Unfiltered Facebook page. Much of the students' work will be featured in the [UNFILTERED] section of News9.com and the KWTV Facebook page, but the OU Facebook page will also have lots of coverage of this teacher walkout.

[UNFILTERED] is a partnership between News 9 and Mike Boettcher, a veteran journalist, News 9 alum and visiting professor at the University of Oklahoma. The goal of [UNFILTERED] is to provide the most thorough coverage possible of stories that matter to Oklahomans. We believe that a transparent, unfiltered approach to community journalism will embody the new era of digital storytelling.

We'd love to hear what you think: good, bad, or maybe you have an idea for a story in your community you'd like to tell. Email us at unfiltered@news9.net.

