[UNFILTERED] Rep. Jacob Rosencrants Goes 1-on-1 About Teacher Walkout

As part of an event for Oklahomans to hear from their state representatives, one of them took a few minutes to talk about the teacher walkout one-on-one.

[UNFILTERED] reporter and University of Oklahoma student Reagan Ledbetter talked to Rep. Jacob Rosencrants (D-Norman). Rosencrants left his classroom as a public school teacher to become a state legislator.

Ledbetter is a student at the Gaylord College of Journalism & Mass Communication.

Rosencrants was joined by his colleague, Rep. Emily Virgin (D-Norman), at an event called "Coffee Chat with the Reps."

Rosencrants was joined by his colleague, Rep. Emily Virgin (D-Norman), at an event called "Coffee Chat with the Reps."

[UNFILTERED] is a partnership between News 9 and Mike Boettcher, a veteran journalist, News 9 alum and visiting professor at the University of Oklahoma. The goal of [UNFILTERED] is to provide the most thorough coverage possible of stories that matter to Oklahomans. We believe that a transparent, unfiltered approach to community journalism will embody the new era of digital storytelling.

