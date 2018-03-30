OKCPS Students Get Boxed Meals Ahead Of Walkout

Feed the Children donated thousands of boxed meals to Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS), to be handed out ahead of the planned teacher walkout.

“We want to make sure that their children are able to have their nutritional needs met regardless of what’s going on politically or economically here in our state,” said Kevin Richardson with Feed the Children.

“It’s going to help our kids just make it through that extra time away from school,” said Shelly Deas, Principal at Hillcrest Elementary School.

READ ALSO: Governor Fallin Signs Historic Teacher Pay, State Employee Raise Deal

April 2, the district will use school buses to feed kids at more than 100 sites in OKC, Spencer and Midwest City, while teachers walkout to advocate for change.

“Everyone is talking about a teacher pay raise. And this is about a teacher pay raise, but it’s also about funding education,” Deas said. “It’s about funding textbooks, funding people in our classrooms…”

OKCPS is prepared to continue with meal sites for five days, if needed. There are also other churches and local groups who are helping with meals during the walkout.

READ ALSO: Oklahoma Teacher Walkout: Resources For Parents