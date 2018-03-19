Oklahoma Teacher Walkout: Resources For Parents

It’s T minus two weeks till a teacher walkout, unless they get the $10,000 raises they are demanding.More >>
It’s T minus two weeks till a teacher walkout, unless they get the $10,000 raises they are demanding.More >>
If teachers walk out on April 2nd many state employees say they will too. The Oklahoma Public Employee’s Association (OPEA) says members have been told to take annual leave (vacation time) if they want to participate in the walkout.More >>
If teachers walk out on April 2nd many state employees say they will too. The Oklahoma Public Employee’s Association (OPEA) says members have been told to take annual leave (vacation time) if they want to participate in the walkout.More >>