Oklahoma Teacher Walkout: Resources For Parents

With a teacher walkout planned across Oklahoma starting April 2, we thought parents would find value in some resources that could help them plan for child care or even meals that day, that week or for however long a walkout lasts.

Metro Family Magazine put together this list of available resources for child care and meal planning.

And the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy created its own list of resources for parents.

Over the next two weeks and beyond, we'll continue to add to this list.

