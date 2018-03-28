Senate Passes Historic Funding Bill For Teacher Pay, State Employee Raises

Wednesday evening, the Senate passed a $447 million tax increase to fund teacher pay raises and Oklahoma education with a vote of 36-10 – narrowly giving it the three-fourth’s majority it needed.More >>
Wednesday evening, the Senate passed a $447 million tax increase to fund teacher pay raises and Oklahoma education with a vote of 36-10 – narrowly giving it the three-fourth’s majority it needed.More >>
The State House of Representatives passed a $447 million teacher pay plan Monday night, the first tax increase of its kind to pass in the House by a required 75 percent majority since that law was instituted in 1992.More >>
The State House of Representatives passed a $447 million teacher pay plan Monday night, the first tax increase of its kind to pass in the House by a required 75 percent majority since that law was instituted in 1992.More >>
The town of Cushing will hold a special election next Tuesday.More >>
The town of Cushing will hold a special election next Tuesday.More >>
The Stillwater Police Department is investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.More >>
The Stillwater Police Department is investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.