State House Members Pass Bills For Teacher, State Employee Raises

Lawmakers are one step closer to passing a plan to give teachers and state employees a raise.

The plan raises $447 million to fund teacher pay and state employees. It's being seen as a promising step in preventing that teacher walkout.

The package of bills includes increases on motor fuel taxes, a $5 per room tax on hotels and motels.

It also increases the gross production tax (GPT) from 2 percent to 5 percent and a $1 cigarette tax.

The plan would give new teachers a $5,000 raise and give up to $8,300 to teachers with a doctorate and 25 years in the classroom. It also provides for up to $2,000 for state employees.

All of it is still a drastic departure from the $10,000 raise and restoration of education funding teachers have been asking for, meaning a walkout is still on the table.

The bill could be heard on the state Senate floor as early as Wednesday.