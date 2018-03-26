Suspect Critical, New Video Emerges In Norman Officer-Involved Shooting

New video has emerged form an officer-involved shooting in Norman that left one man in critical condition.

New video has emerged form an officer-involved shooting in Norman that left one man in critical condition.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon right outside the Presidential Gardens Apartments.

Winter Gilbert says a strange man approached her at the apartment complex early Sunday afternoon.

“He asked to use my sister's phone, and so, she let him, and he was like, going crazy on his mom,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert said that’s when the man got worked up and demanded drugs from his mother.

“Whenever he got on the phone with his mom, he started freaking out,” Gilbert said.

About an hour later, Gilbert was shocked to see the same guy in a standoff with police officers.

Several neighbors watched, some even taking video on their phones.

“There was a whole bunch of people out here. There were quite a few people filming it and everything,” Gilbert said.

Norman Police say after several minutes, the suspect pointed a gun at officers, and two officers shot at him.

Read Related Story: 1 Hospitalized After Norman Standoff, Officer-Involved Shooting

“They began negotiating with that individual. That individual raised a firearm to officers. Those two officers did fire shots at that individual,” Norman Police Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen said Sunday.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

Police say he’s currently in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Norman Police are conducting an internal investigation, and the officers who fired their guns are on administrative leave.

Names of those involved have not yet been released.

Neighbors claim the suspect’s mother lives in the Presidential Gardens complex, but the leasing office says they’re still unsure of his identity.