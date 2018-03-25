1 Hospitalized After Norman Standoff, Officer-Involved Shooting

A standoff and officer-involved shooting sent one man to the hospital in Norman Sunday.

It started around 3:15 in the afternoon, when Norman police went to do a welfare check near the Presidential Garden Apartments just off I-35.

Several neighbors say they witnessed the incident.

“He was a Caucasian guy, real skinny. He seemed like something was wrong with him,” neighbor Damon Garcia said of the suspect.

Garcia and other neighbors say they watched from a distance for several minutes as the suspect walked back and forth, surrounded by police.

One witness recorded the incident on Facebook live.

“At one point he did go toward the police and then after that, you know, just shots fired,” neighbor Chris Powell said.

Norman Police say the suspect pointed a gun at police, and that’s when two officers shot toward him.

“They attempted to make contact with an individual. From that contact they began negotiation with that individual. That individual raised a firearm to officers. Those two officers did fire shots at that individual,” Norman Police Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen said.

Police say the suspect was immediately transported to the hospital alive, but his condition is unknown at this time.

The two offices who fired their weapons are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation.