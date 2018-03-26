House To Vote On Deal That Could Avert Oklahoma Teacher Walkout - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

House To Vote On Deal That Could Avert Oklahoma Teacher Walkout

By Ryan Welton, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A plan to avert a teacher walkout on April 2 will be introduced to the Oklahoma state House on Monday, and voted on as well, News 9 has learned.

The plan is a hybrid of several other plans, including the plan introduced by the Oklahoma Educators Association last week. It would call for a 5-percent GPT retroactively on oil production, a 3-cent-per-gallon tax on gas and a 6-cent-per-gallon tax on diesel, $1-per-pack cigarette tax and $5-per-room hotel-motel tax.

This plan would fund a $6,000 teacher pay increase and support state employee pay increases as well.

The plan would include $5.1M in raises for support staff and $61M in raises for state employees.

This is a developing story.

