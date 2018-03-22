OU Board Of Regents To Make "Historic" Announcement Next Week - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Board Of Regents To Make "Historic" Announcement Next Week

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The University of Oklahoma is set to make a special announcement next week.

According to an invitation sent by the Board of Regents, the university says the “historic” announcement will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, March 26, in The Steps Of Evans Hall.

Sources told News 9 that the university is naming a new president.

OU’s current president David Boren announced his retirement in September of 2017. He has been the president of the university for 23 years.

News 9 plans to livestream the announcement.

