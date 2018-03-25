Police Respond To Standoff, Officer Involved Shooting In Norman - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Respond To Standoff, Officer Involved Shooting In Norman

By Kaitlyn Hawpe, News9.com
Norman -

One person was injured after a standoff followed by an officer involved shooting Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in Norman. 

According to officials, the shooting took place around 3:15 p.m. at the Presidential Gardens Apartment near I-35, where officer were perfoming welfare .

Officials came to the scene to perform a welfare check, which turned into a standoff that lasted for about seven minutes.

The standoff was between one man and several officers, and ended when the suspect raised his firearm.

Two police shot at the suspect who was taken to an area hospital, officials said.   

There is currently no report on the extent of injuries. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available. 

