Body Cam Video Released Of Foot Chase In Moore Grocery Store

Body camera footage shows officers chasing a suspect through a grocery store Tuesday.

It all started when Oklahoma City Police tried to pull over Michael Shields, near 43rd Street and Phillips Avenue.

However, Tuesday afternoon, Shields led police on a chase into Moore, reaching up to 100 miles per hour.

The suspect then turned into the WinCo Foods parking lot on 19th Street, hitting a parked car and ditching his Honda Civic and running into the crowded store.

Read Related Story: Pursuit Ends In Crash, Foot Chase Near Moore WinCo Foods

“Hey, did you see a white boy running with tattoos?” an officer asked customers.

Cameras from multiple officers show police running from the deli to the cereal aisle, where they finally find Shields.

Video shows Shields lying on the ground. The officer scolded the arguing suspect.

Police handcuffed the suspect and led him out of the store to the squad car.

Outside, Shields repeatedly denied being in the Irish mafia. He also squirmed out of the car as officers try to restrain his feet.

Shields has been arrested many times before in multiple counties.

The 38-year-old has served times for drug possession, grand larceny, and escape from custody.

Shields faces four charges for this latest incident.