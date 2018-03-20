Pursuit Ends In Crash, Foot Chase Near Moore WinCo Foods - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Pursuit Ends In Crash, Foot Chase Near Moore WinCo Foods

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A pursuit suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase on the south side of the metro ended with a crash and foot pursuit in Moore, Tuesday

Authorities tell News 9, the pursuit began after officers with the gang unit initiated a routine traffic stop near SE 70th Street and S. Shields Boulevard, just after 3:30 p.m. The suspect was driving an older model white Honda sedan.

The chase wound around the south side of the metro, on I-240 and I-35, reaching speeds over more than 100 miles per hour, police say.

It finally came to an end in the parking lot of WinCo Foods, located in the 700 block of SW 19th Street in Moore. The suspect wrecked into a shopper’s vehicle before ditching the car and briefly leading police on a foot chase.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

