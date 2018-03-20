Suspect Stopped After High-Speed Chase Near Tuttle

Officers from multiple departments were involved in a high-speed pursuit of a suspect near Tuttle, Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, officers from Mustang, Tuttle and OHP troopers were involved in the chase. At one point, officers said speeds reached over 100 mph.

The suspect was stopped at Highway 4 and HE Bailey Turnpike.

At this time, there’s no word on what sparked the pursuit and the name of the suspect has not been released.