Firefighters Extinguish 3-Car Fire At NE OKC Apartment Complex

A truck caught two other cars on fire at a NE OKC apartment complex.

Oklahoma City firefighters battled a fire that involved three vehicles at an apartment complex on the northeast side Sunday.

According to the OKCFD, crews were called to the car fire at the Lincoln Apartments, located at 500 Central Park Drive, just before 6:00 a.m.

Firefighters said a truck caught fire, then caught two other cars on fire. The truck then rolled from its parking spot into one of the apartment buildings, melting the exterior.

No injuries were reported.

The OKCFD says at this time, damage is estimated at $15,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.