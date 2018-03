Police are investigating after one person was shot in NW Oklahoma City.

According to police, the shooting occurred near Northwest 16th and Pennsylvania Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Sunday, March 18. Officers said one victim was shot in his car before crashing into a church in the area.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

According to witnesses, three suspects fled from the scene.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation, and the names of those involved have not been released.

