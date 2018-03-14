OKCPS Seeking The Public's Help For Next Superintendent Selection

The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board is asking Oklahomans to get involved as it continues its search for the next OKCPS superintendent.

Former Superintendent Aurora Lora submitted her resignation nearly two months ago, Jan. 30, just a week after posting statements to Facebook about the challenges of having multiple bosses.

The Board is giving the community an opportunity to participate in an online survey to specify the qualities they would like to see in the next superintendent.

“The selection of a superintendent is a crucial decision that affects the children, educators and families we serve and the community as a whole,” Board chair Paula Lewis said. “I’m hopeful everyone interested in the school district’s future will share their thoughts through the survey.”

An English and Spanish version of the survey is available. It can be found on the school district’s website, and is open until March 23.