OKCPS Board Accepts Superintendent Lora's Resignation

The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board voted to accept the resignation of former OKCPS Superintendent Aurora Lora, Tuesday night.

The Board is also designating Chief of Staff Rebecca Kaye to serve as the Acting Superintendent.

Although leadership changes are difficult, we support and have confidence in the teachers, administrators and staff who are steadfastly dedicated to providing the best possible educational experience for the 46,000 students who come through our doors every day. OKCPS thanks Superintendent Lora for her service and wishes her well. - Paula Lewis Chair, OKCPS Board of Education

Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Aurora Lora has submitted her resignation, the chair of OKCPS Board of Education announced Tuesday morning.

The resignation was submitted to the OKCPS Board of Education, which will be meeting Tuesday night at 6:15.

In an email sent to News 9, board chair Paula Lewis wrote that a timeline for Lora's precise date of resignation is still pending. Lora's letter of resignation is included below.