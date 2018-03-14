More Districts Support Teachers' Potential Walkout

Oklahoma's five largest school districts now support a teacher walkout.

Putnam City Public Schools rounded out the top five with a vote Tuesday night.

Teachers and supporters packed into Putnam City's board room and left breathing a sigh of relief for now.

In a unanimous vote, the board passed a resolution designating April 2 as an advocacy day.

But some teachers are concerned about what happens if the walkout goes on for too long.

Board members however say they haven't made any decisions yet on what happens next.

After holding a town hall meeting on this issue Tuesday, Yukon's school board will vote Wednesday on whether to support teachers who strike.