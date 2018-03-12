Director Of OKC Police Pension Board Fired

The board for the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System (OPPRS) has voted to terminate their director, Steven Snyder, in light of allegations of embezzlement.

The board, in a special meeting announced just last week, voted 10 to 1 to oust Steven Snyder as director, effective immediately, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon.

The vote comes after it became public an investigation into accusations of embezzlement of the organizations operating funds.

OPPRS Pension Administration Officer Sean Ruark was named interim executive director, while a search for a permanent replacement gets underway.

Also during Monday’s meeting, the board announced that they have begun an internal audit of their financial records and operating procedures.

The attorney general’s office is continuing to investigate the embezzlement allegations.