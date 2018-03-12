Districts To Discuss Possibility Of Teacher Walkouts

Teacher walkouts continue to be a hot topic across the state.

While some Oklahoma school districts have not formally announced their support for a teacher walkout, a couple of them are holding meetings in the event the Legislature doesn't step up.

News 9 spoke to both Oklahoma state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and the superintendent of Mid-Del Public Schools. They said while the looming walkout is disheartening it should come as no surprise.

"The current conditions in Oklahoma education, the impact that's having on schools is more significant than walking off the job would be for a period of time. That's the message I'm hearing from our teachers," Mid-Del Public Schools Superintendent Rick Cobb said.

Hofmeister said the walkout is years in the making. That failed bill after bill in support of teacher pay raises have finally brought our educators to their breaking point.

Just after noon, the Edmond school board voted in support of a walkout.

The Mid-Del school district is also holding a meeting Monday, outlining what will happen in the event of a walk out.