2 Dead 1 Hurt After Shooting Took Place Near Wewoka

Two people are dead, and another injured after a shooting and short pursuit took place near Wewoka, police said.

According to officials, police began looking for the suspect of a shooting that occurred around 5:30 p.m at home near Wewoka, where one victim was shot and killed, and another was med-flighted to an OKC hospital.

Officials said when sheriff's deputies began looking for the suspect, they set up a command post near the residence in which the shooting took place. The suspect drove by the command post and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ran into Hughes County, and ended after the suspect drove through a ditch and onto a field, where he took his own life, police said.

There are two active investigation taking place, at the residence, and the field.

