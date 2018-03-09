OKC Man Arrested In Kansas, Woman Still On The Loose

One man accused of human sex trafficking has been arrested in Kansas, while a female suspect is still on the loose, Oklahoma City police said Friday.

Germaine Coulter, 45, was arrested Thursday in Wichita, Kansas. Police are still searching for Elizabeth Andrade, 35.

Both Coulter and Andrande have felony warrants for human sex trafficking.

They say they could be traveling in one of three vehicles; a 2013 tan Cadillac XTS with Oklahoma license plate number GBH236, a 2014 gray Cadillac CTS with Oklahoma license plate number CIT835, or a 2017 white Ford F-250 with Oklahoma license plate number EFD371.

Anyone with information concerning Andrade's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.