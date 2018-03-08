OKC Man, Woman Sought On Felony Sex Trafficking Warrants

Police are on the lookout for a man and woman, wanted on felony warrants for human sex trafficking.

Authorities are searching for 45-year-old Germaine Coulter and 35-year-old Elizabeth Andrade. They say they could be traveling in one of three vehicles; a 2013 tan Cadillac XTS with Oklahoma license plate number GBH236, a 2014 gray Cadillac CTS with Oklahoma license plate number CIT835, or a 2017 white Ford F-250 with Oklahoma license plate number EFD371.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or OKC Police Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.