Man Pinned After Granite Falls From Semi In NE OKC

Oklahoma City Fire Department says a man is pinned after numerous granite slabs fell from his semi-trailer. According to OKCFD, 14 firefighters and a rescue crew are responding to the scene at 149 NE 138th Street. The man is conscious and alert. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.More >>
In a shock announcement Thursday night, South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and the North is "committed" to denuclearization.More >>
