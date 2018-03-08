Man Pinned After Granite Falls From Semi In NE OKC

Oklahoma City Fire Department says a man is pinned after numerous granite slabs fell from his semi-trailer.

According to OKCFD, 14 firefighters and a rescue crew are responding to the scene at 149 NE 138th Street.

OKCFD says they have managed to lift some of the weight using air bags and now are attempting to cut open the side of the trailer. The man is conscious and alert, and his vitals are being monitored.

TAC 4: OKCFD working to extricate a man trapped under numerous slabs of granite in a semi trailer. 100 block NE 138th. Patient is conscious and alert. We are using air bags, saws, and other methods to free him. -BF — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 9, 2018

