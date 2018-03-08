Man Pinned After Granite Falls From Semi In NE OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Man Pinned After Granite Falls From Semi In NE OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Fire Department says a man is pinned after numerous granite slabs fell from his semi-trailer.

According to OKCFD, 14 firefighters and a rescue crew are responding to the scene at 149 NE 138th Street.

OKCFD says they have managed to lift some of the weight using air bags and now are attempting to cut open the side of the trailer. The man is conscious and alert, and his vitals are being monitored. 

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Man Pinned After Granite Falls From Semi In NE OKC

    Man Pinned After Granite Falls From Semi In NE OKC

    Oklahoma City Fire Department says a man is pinned after numerous granite slabs fell from his semi-trailer. According to OKCFD, 14 firefighters and a rescue crew are responding to the scene at 149 NE 138th Street. The man is conscious and alert. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.

    More >>

    Oklahoma City Fire Department says a man is pinned after numerous granite slabs fell from his semi-trailer. According to OKCFD, 14 firefighters and a rescue crew are responding to the scene at 149 NE 138th Street. The man is conscious and alert. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.

    More >>

  • Trump Agrees To Meet With Kim Jong Un

    Trump Agrees To Meet With Kim Jong Un

    In a shock announcement Thursday night, South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and the North is "committed" to denuclearization. 

    More >>

    In a shock announcement Thursday night, South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and the North is "committed" to denuclearization. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.