Gorgeous Weather To End Week Before Storm Chances Return Saturday

While Oklahoma will see another freeze Wednesday night, get ready: it's going to be really nice the next couple of days.

Before it gets stormy again.

But, hey, it's Oklahoma! Shouldn’t be a surprise.

Lows Wednesday night will dip into the mid-20s to low 30s across the state with Thursday highs in the mid-50s to upper-60s. Friday's highs get up into the mid-60s and low 70s, an apparent gorgeous start to the weekend before a chance of storms reemerges on Saturday.

Those storms would likely be in eastern Oklahoma with a moderate chance of rain and thunder in central Oklahoma and a slight chance in northern and northwestern Oklahoma.

