Gary Cohn Resigning From White House Post - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Gary Cohn Resigning From White House Post

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn is resigning from the White House, after speculation that he might depart after a losing battle to keep President Trump from announcing new trade tariffs. Cohn had urged the president against imposing steep tariffs on steel and aluminum, which the president announced last week. 

The news was first reported by New York Times. 

Mr. Trump, in a statement to reporters, called Cohn a "rare talent." Cohn's exact departure date is unclear. His resignation comes only a week after the announced departure of Hope Hicks, the president's trusted communications director. 

"Gary has been my chief economic advisor and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again. He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people."

Speculation over Cohn's tenure in the White House ramped up last week after Mr. Trump announced the 25 percent tariff on imported steel and 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum. 

Cohn was key in guiding tax reform efforts last year, as Mr. Trump and Cohn himself highlighted. 

"It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform," Cohn said in a statement. "I am grateful to the president for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the administration great success in the future." 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.