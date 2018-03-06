Gary Cohn Resigning From White House Post

Top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn is resigning from the White House, after speculation that he might depart after a losing battle to keep President Trump from announcing new trade tariffs. Cohn had urged the president against imposing steep tariffs on steel and aluminum, which the president announced last week.

The news was first reported by New York Times.

Mr. Trump, in a statement to reporters, called Cohn a "rare talent." Cohn's exact departure date is unclear. His resignation comes only a week after the announced departure of Hope Hicks, the president's trusted communications director.

"Gary has been my chief economic advisor and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again. He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people."

Speculation over Cohn's tenure in the White House ramped up last week after Mr. Trump announced the 25 percent tariff on imported steel and 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum.

Cohn was key in guiding tax reform efforts last year, as Mr. Trump and Cohn himself highlighted.

"It has been an honor to serve my country and enact pro-growth economic policies to benefit the American people, in particular the passage of historic tax reform," Cohn said in a statement. "I am grateful to the president for giving me this opportunity and wish him and the administration great success in the future."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.