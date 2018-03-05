Suspect In Murder Of OKC Bookstore Owner Pleads Guilty

The man charged with killing an Oklahoma City bookstore owner and setting fire to his shop pleaded guilty to the crime, Monday morning.

Kenton Busby was charged with murder for the death of 66-year-old Kelly Hays. As party of the plea, Busby was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on the murder charge and life in prison for the arson charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Hays’ body was found inside his bookstore, 30 Penn Books, when firefighters were called out to battle a fire at the business back in September 2017.

