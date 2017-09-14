Body Found In Burned Metro Bookstore

Authorities have confirmed that a body was found inside of a bookstore after crews extinguished a fire at that location, Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the 30 Penn Books store, located near NW 30th Street and N. Penn. Avenue, just after 4 p.m.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control, but it was then that firefighters discovered a man's body. The victim has not been identified, but store customers fear it could be the store owner, since his car was parked outside. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Other businesses in the outlet were evacuated while firefighters battled the blaze.