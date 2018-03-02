Suspect On The Run Following Luther Manhunt

The Lincoln County sheriff, among others, have called off the search for a suspect who stole a vehicle and crashed into a construction worker along Route 66, east of Luther early Friday.

Luther’s police chief told News 9, that vehicle was stolen out of Oklahoma City Friday morning.

The chase started after the chief noticed the suspect swerving in and out of oncoming traffic while traveling down the highway.

Soon, a patrol car from McLoud Police also joined the chase.

It wasn’t long until the suspect swerved into a construction zone, striking a worker and then crashing into a nearby field in Dobbs Road, according to witnesses.

Luther Police Chief David Randall says the man then took off on foot.

“We gave chase across the field to where we lost sight of him. Right now, we currently have multiple units out searching for him,” Chief Randall says.

News 9 got an exclusive interview with the president of Haskell Lemon Construction Co., the employer of the worker who was hit.

He says safety is always the biggest concern when workers are out on the job, but some things, you just can’t prepare for.

“Unfortunately, the fleeing suspect lost control right about the time where my employees were, three out of four of them got out of the way successfully, but barely. One was hit by the car before it left the roadway and went out in a field. Then began a manhunt chasing this guy now,” Lemon said.

He said the man who was hit has been released from the hospital and it at home recovering with his family.

However, he said this is chance to remind others what his employees face day-in and day-out.

“When there are men and women trying to improve your roadways, bridges, utilities, wherever and you're driving three feet away from where they make their living, slow down, pay a little extra attention,” Lemon said.

As previously mentioned, this suspect is still on the run.

The Lincoln County sheriff said the only reason there are pictures of him tonight, is because during his escape, he tried to break into a family’s home.

The couple’s security cameras grabbed a few images of him.

Fearing the stranger outside, a woman who was at that home said she armed herself and called 911 when she saw him at her door.

“And um, that's when they told me that there was someone around that police were looking for,” Donna Standard said. “And then he came to, still on the deck to my bedroom door and was trying to open that and then he went back off the deck to the end of the house and I think he just went down the dirt road that's on the side.”

Many different agencies will keep watch throughout the night.

They say K-9 units and trained man trackers were able to find the suspect’s tracks.

However, eventually footprints vanished.

Investigators said it’s likely another person helped him escape in a different vehicle.

They know the suspect had a cellphone on him during the chase.