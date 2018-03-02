Manhunt Winding Down For Chase Suspect Near Luther - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Manhunt Winding Down For Chase Suspect Near Luther

LUTHER, Oklahoma -

A manhunt is wrapping up for a suspect who led authorities on a police chase near Luther, Friday morning.

Police believe the suspect may have used a cellphone to call someone to give him a lift out of the area. 

Authorities say the chase began as a routine traffic stop just after 8 a.m., but the suspect refused to pull over. Investigators later learned that the vehicle the suspect was driving was reported stolen out of Oklahoma City. The chase ended after the suspect struck a construction worker with his vehicle and careened off into a field. The suspect ditched the vehicle and took off on foot. Police set up a perimeter and had K-9 officers in the area.

As police were searching, a resident reported that someone was trying to break into their home on Pottawatomie Road. Surveillance footage at that house confirmed that the would-be burglar was in fact the chase suspect.

Police describe that person as a black male, approximately 6’0” and weighing between 160 and 170 pounds. They say he was wearing a blue jacket, possibly with the Dallas Cowboys logo, and blue jeans.

The construction worker was hit by the suspect’s vehicle near Luther Road and Route 66. Fire officials said the worker was been taken to a local hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

This was the final day of the $4 million construction project on Route 66. The construction was to add shoulders to the roadway and to repair the two-mile stretch, the state transportation department said.

The construction crew was laying down the final blacktop when the crash occurred.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.

