Fire Destroys Mobile Home Near Harrah - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Fire Destroys Mobile Home Near Harrah

Posted: Updated:
HARRAH, Oklahoma -

An overnight fire has destroyed a mobile home near Harrah. 

The fire happened about 3:15 a.m. Thursday in the 18200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

The fire was fully-involved and caused the roof of the home to collapse. Firefighters from Hickory Hills and Harrah were on the scene. 

The fire also caused damage to the nearby mobile home and melted its siding.

The residents of the home were able to get out before fire crews arrived. 

No injuries were reported.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.