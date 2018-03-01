Fire Destroys Mobile Home Near Harrah

An overnight fire has destroyed a mobile home near Harrah.

The fire happened about 3:15 a.m. Thursday in the 18200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

The fire was fully-involved and caused the roof of the home to collapse. Firefighters from Hickory Hills and Harrah were on the scene.

The fire also caused damage to the nearby mobile home and melted its siding.

The residents of the home were able to get out before fire crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.