Walmart Raises Age To Purchase Guns To 21

Walmart, the largest seller of firearms and ammunition in the U.S., announced Wednesday that it would no longer sell guns or ammo to anyone under the age of 21.More >>
A state House of Representatives committee passed two controversial bills that would allow teachers to carry guns in schools and allow Oklahomans to carry without a permit.More >>
