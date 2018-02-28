Dick's Sporting Goods Will Stop Selling Assault Weapons

One person was arrested after a break-in happened Tuesday night at Mustang's Town Center.More >>
One person was arrested after a break-in happened Tuesday night at Mustang's Town Center.More >>
Dick's Sporting Goods said it will no longer sell assault-style rifles and will raise its minimum purchase age for firearms to 21.More >>
Dick's Sporting Goods said it will no longer sell assault-style rifles and will raise its minimum purchase age for firearms to 21.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.