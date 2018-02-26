Pasta and Bean Soup - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Pasta and Bean Soup

  • 2 tsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 slices thick sliced hickory smoked bacon, chopped
  • 2 sprigs rosemary, left whole
  • 3 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1 dried Bay leaf
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 3 carrots, finely chopped
  • 2 ribs celery, finely chopped
  • 4 large cloves garlic, chopped
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 (15 oz.) cans cannellini beans
  • 1 can (15 ounce) fire roasted tomatoes
  • 2 c. water
  • 1 quart chicken stock, low salt
  • 1 c. small pasta shells
  • Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  1. Heat a large stockpot over medium heat and add oil and bacon.
  2. Brown bacon and add herbs, stems and all, bay leaf, carrot, onion, celery, garlic, salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Add beans, fire-roasted tomatoes, water, and stock.
  4. Heat on high until soup begins to boil.
  5. Add in small pasta shells.Reduce heat to medium and cook until shells are al dente.
  6. Remove stems from herbs and the bay leaves.
  7. To serve, [ladle] [spoon] into bowls and top with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

