'Concerning Items' Found After Crews Douse Fire At NW OKC Home

Crews are investigating the cause of a fire at a vacant home on the northwest side of the metro, Friday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the scene in a neighborhood near NW 32nd Street and Villa Avenue. Once on scene, firefighters reported that the home was completely engulfed in smoke and flames.

After getting a knockdown on the blaze, crews went in to find out if anyone was inside the home. During their sweep, firefighters say they found items that were concerning, and they pulled crews from inside. About twenty minutes later, after Hazmat was called in, crews were allowed to re-enter the home. Details on what the “concerning items” were have not been released.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.