One person was arrested overnight after a police chase in southwest Oklahoma City.

The chase started when a driver refused to stop for an officer. Police thought the vehicle was stolen.

Police set up a perimeter at SW 52 and Agnew.

A short time later, police located the suspect in a backyard near Interstate 44 and SW 44.

Police said the driver abandoned the vehicle, ran off and hid in a shed.

The person is facing several complaints in connection with driving a stolen vehicle.