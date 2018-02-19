News 9 Flashback: Oklahoma Teachers Walked Out To Support Funding In 1990

They said they were going to do it, and they did.

Back in 1990, thousands of Oklahoma school teachers walked out of the classroom and onto the picket line, rallying support for HB1017 to increase funding for education across the Sooner State by $230 million.

Teachers marched around the state Capitol for five hours that day.

Twenty-eight years ago, Oklahoma ranked 46th in funding for education and 49th in teacher salaries.

Almost half the districts statewide complied with the walkout in 1990, totaling approximately 15,000 teachers.