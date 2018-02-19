News 9 Flashback: Oklahoma Teachers Walked Out To Support Fundin - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News 9 Flashback: Oklahoma Teachers Walked Out To Support Funding In 1990

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Welton, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

They said they were going to do it, and they did.

Back in 1990, thousands of Oklahoma school teachers walked out of the classroom and onto the picket line, rallying support for HB1017 to increase funding for education across the Sooner State by $230 million.

Teachers marched around the state Capitol for five hours that day.

Twenty-eight years ago, Oklahoma ranked 46th in funding for education and 49th in teacher salaries.

Almost half the districts statewide complied with the walkout in 1990, totaling approximately 15,000 teachers.

  • EducationMore>>

  • News 9 Flashback: Oklahoma Teachers Walked Out To Support Funding In 1990

    News 9 Flashback: Oklahoma Teachers Walked Out To Support Funding In 1990

    They said they were going to do it, and they did. Back in 1990, thousands of Oklahoma school teachers walked out of the classroom and onto the picket line, rallying support for HB1017 to increase funding for education across the Sooner State by $230 million. Teachers marched around the state Capitol for five hours that day. Twenty-eight years ago, Oklahoma ranked 46th in funding for education and 49th in teacher salaries. Almost half the districts statewide complied with the walko...More >>
    They said they were going to do it, and they did. Back in 1990, thousands of Oklahoma school teachers walked out of the classroom and onto the picket line, rallying support for HB1017 to increase funding for education across the Sooner State by $230 million. Teachers marched around the state Capitol for five hours that day. Twenty-eight years ago, Oklahoma ranked 46th in funding for education and 49th in teacher salaries. Almost half the districts statewide complied with the walko...More >>

  • Creationist's Speech Canceled At UCO

    Creationist's Speech Canceled At UCO

    courtesy UCOcourtesy UCO

    An Oklahoma university has cancelled a planned speech by the founder of a Kentucky museum dedicated to creationism.

    More >>

    An Oklahoma university has cancelled a planned speech by the founder of a Kentucky museum dedicated to creationism.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.