Police Investigate Reported Threats Made Against 2 More OKC Schools

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police and district officials are investigating reported threats made against two more schools in Oklahoma City Public Schools.

The district was made aware of the social media threats made against Northwest Classen High School and Taft Middle School on Sunday. 

Additional security measures will be taken during school on Monday. 

"We remain very grateful to those who continue to share this threat information with District leaders and to OCPD for their partnership. As always, OKCPS takes all threats seriously, as the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority," a district spokeswoman said in part in a statement.

This is the fifth and sixth school to have been named in social media threats. The first two were John Marshall Mid-High School and Northeast Academy on Thursday. The district was notified on Friday of reported threats made against Centennial Mid-High and U.S. Grant Mid-High

A 17-year-old girl was arrested in connection with the social media threats made against John Marshall and Northeast Academy. Investigators said she created a social media account under another person's name to send out the threat. 

She was booked into the Berry House on complaints of terrorism hoax and false impersonation. 

