3 Transported To Hospital Following Crash On I-235

Three people were transported to the hospital after a crash on NB I-235 in Oklahoma City.

According to reports, the crash occurred at I-235 and NW 36th Street around 6:50 p.m.

OHP said the northbound lanes on I-235 between NE 23rd and NE 36th were shut down so crews could clear the scene.

At this time, there’s no word yet on what caused the crash or the extent of injuries.

