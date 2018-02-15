TCSO: Over 100 Animals Found Inside Woman's Home

More than a hundred dogs and other animals were rescued from a hoarding situation near Skiatook.

The woman who deputies arrested also owns a popular business in Tulsa that trains dogs for several weeks at a time.

Not only did Tulsa County Sheriff's Office serve a search warrant at her home, but they also served one for her business, Glad Wags, at Fontana Shopping Center.

Deputies said they didn't find any dogs there but one of the woman's employees said this whole thing is just a misunderstanding.

“Things are not always as they appear and this is that situation. Yes there’s a lot of dogs here but yes there’s a reason," said Tammie Pollock.

Pollock has a service dog that was trained by Marjorie Satterfield. She said she has restless leg syndrome and her dog can sense when her legs are cramping up.

"She’s done this for a long time and people don’t realize the hours and brains and time that goes into that,” Pollock said.

Satterfield owns Glad Wags Service Dogs and trains animals for people with various disabilities.

"We get dogs that people would normally say let’s euthanize them and we see potential in them and can turn them around to be service dogs," said Glad Wags Employee Beth Rainbolt.

Rainbolt said she’s worked for Glad Wags for almost 2 years and believes these claims are false.

"These dogs are not being mistreated. These dogs are well taken care of … she puts everything she has into these dogs," Rainbolt said.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s office said they've been watching this particular home for over a year but they didn't realize it was this bad.

"Every surface of the home is covered in kennels and the dogs are just stacked on top of each other," said Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

They said they counted 106 dogs, 7 cats, 4 chickens, and 6 birds in the home and Satterfield could be facing one count of animal cruelty for every animal they've carried out.

"I just can't even believe that this is happening. She is the most kind-hearted person and that’s why these claims are being made is because she's too nice to people," Rainbolt said.

If you have dropped your dog off at Glad Wags recently, the Humane Society of Tulsa asks that you send a photo of your dog to Fido at Tulsa Pets dot com.

They want to start matching the dogs with their owners.

They also are in need of donations, so if you have wire cages, food, treats, bowls or collars, please drop them off at their 61st and Sheridan location.