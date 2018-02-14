Mayor-Elect David Holt Talks Job Expectations

David Holt told News 9 he was physically exhausted Wednesday, but mentally and emotionally still on a high following Tuesday's landslide victory.

David Holt told News 9 he was physically exhausted Wednesday, but mentally and emotionally still on a high following Tuesday's landslide victory, earning him the right to succeed Mick Cornett, the 14-year mayor for whom Holt once served as chief of staff.

At his watch party, Holt spoke in generalities about maintaining the city's current momentum and about being a mayor for all residents of Oklahoma City, and not catering to just certain groups or certain parts of town.

More specifically, Wednesday, he told News 9 he plans to focus on delivering core services, improving city streets and infrastructure, and supporting police and fire.

He says he'll look to the Legislature, of which he's been a part since 2010, to do its job and fully fund education. He says he'll look to the people of Oklahoma City to help decide if there should be a MAPS 4.

Holt says, with the current temporary one-cent sales tax, funding safer streets, set to expire in the spring of 2020, he figures he has about 18 months to have public discussions and agree on a plan for MAPS 4. So, he says there will be no time to waste.

Holt will be sworn in April 10.