Mayor-Elect David Holt Talks Job Expectations

Seventeen people were killed and multiple people were injured when a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on Wednesday, prompting a massive police response and manhunt as frightened students hid in their classrooms.More >>
David Holt told News 9 he was physically exhausted Wednesday, but mentally and emotionally still on a high following Tuesday's landslide victory, earning him the right to succeed Mick Cornett, the 14-year mayor for whom Holt once served as chief of staff.More >>
