David Holt Elected Next Mayor Of OKC

Voters have elected David Holt as Oklahoma City’s next mayor.

Oklahoma City has a new "Mayor-elect" for the first time in 14 years.

State Senator David Holt easily beat out two other candidates for the position. He garnered more than 75 percent of the vote, beating out University of Oklahoma student Taylor Neighbors and former auditor Randall Smith.

Holt will take office as the youngest mayor of a city larger than 500,000 in population, at the age of 39. The current youngest mayor of a city larger than 500,000 is the mayor of San Antonio, who is 40.

Before serving as state senator, David Holt worked for current city mayor, Mick Cornett, as Chief of Staff.

He'll now take over for current Mayor Mick Cornett in April.