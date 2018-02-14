Rural Guthrie Home Loses Water After Fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Rural Guthrie Home Loses Water After Fire

Posted: Updated:
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma -

A woman is without water after a fire destroyed her water pump house in rural Guthrie.

Firefighters told News 9 this is a big problem in rural Oklahoma where a lot of folks are using heaters inside their pump houses to keep the pipes from freezing.

Just one week after spending thousands of dollars to get her water pump back up and running, Guthrie resident Nicole McDaniel woke to a fire.

"I noticed there was smoke billowing out of it, I don't even have a phone so I was like, 'Tell me somebody called,' and thankfully, somebody did," McDaniel said.

McDaniel said she and her husband barely scraped together enough money to replace the pump a week ago. She said they can't afford to do it again and will have to haul in water from her grandparents' home three miles away. 

Woodcrest Fire Department told News 9 this is the second water pump house fire they've responded to this week. They said in this case, the heater overloaded the circuit. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.