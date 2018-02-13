Step Up OK Bill/Teacher Raises Fail

After leaving the vote open for 6 ½ hours, the State House of Representatives gaveled out without passing the largest portion of the Step Up Oklahoma plan.

The plan failed 63-35. It needed 76 votes to pass. “The school teachers and those who have dedicated their lives to children, when they hear this kind of news it’s soul crushing.” Said State School Superintendent Joy Hoffmeister.

Hundreds of teachers and supporters of the plan came to the capitol today to try to get lawmakers to back it. The plan was developed by a group of business and community leaders calling themselves “Step Up Oklahoma.”,and included an increase in the fuel tax, the tax on tobacco, and the tax on oil and natural gas production, called gross production, jacking it up from 2-percent to four percent. “Because they’re staring down the barrel of seven percent in November. Because there is an initiative petition and the voters want seven percent.” Said Representative Emily Virgin (D) Democratic Caucus Chair.

The bill would also change the taxes on wind and income taxes. “This bill is far from perfect. We haven’t laid eyes on half of it. And we don’t even have the numbers for most of it.” Virgin said, “This is being rushed through on the fifth day of session.”

Representative Kevin Wallace (R) Lincoln County replied, “This isn’t knee jerk first five days of session. We have been working on this for over a year.”

Even backers admitted, it’s not a perfect plan, but it would have stabilized the budget while giving teachers raises. “It has been 10-years since the legislature has increased teacher pay. It is past time to do the right thing.” Said House Soeaker Charles McCall. McCall insisted this is the last revenue plan he will put on the floor this session.

Representative Scott Inman (D) Del City told teachers in the gallery, “If we don’t raise the right taxes the right way, the balanced way that asks everybody to contribute, not just the poor and the middle class, If we don’t raise enough revenue then next year when you come in and ask for more they’re gonna say you already got yours.”

Backers of the plan say there’s simply nowhere else to cut, “If you’ve already cut 45-percent out of your budget that you’ve already cut the fat? That maybe you’re at the tenth level and you’re bleeding out? Because that’s where we are.” Representative Leslie Osborn (R) Canadian County said.

Read Related Story: Teachers Rally In Support Of Step Up Oklahoma Plan

Read Related Story: Teachers Voice Support For ‘Step Up’ Plan At State Capitol