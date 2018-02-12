Teachers Rally In Support Of Step Up Oklahoma Plan

On Monday, teachers from across the state headed to the state Capitol in support of the Step Up Oklahoma plan.

The plan outlines a way to pay for teacher pay raises.

The Step Up Oklahoma plan has received support for not just teachers but also the state's head of education and several major education groups.

The rally will be taking place inside the Capitol just outside the House of Representative where lawmakers are expected to vote on several bills that pave the way for new taxes, incentive caps and other revenue measures.

According to math from the Step-Up Oklahoma members, those bills would fund a $5,000 pay raise for teachers --something lawmakers have been promising for nearly two years but have been unable to deliver.

It's unclear how many teachers will attend on Monday because it is a school day but some have been given a "professional day" to be at the rally.

State Superintendent of Education Joy Hofmeister and Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis are expected to speak.

David Griffin, CEO of Griffin Communications, News 9's parent company, is a member of the Step Up Oklahoma group. The teachers' rally started at 10:30 a.m. The legislature will vote on the plan Monday afternoon.